GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.65

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 79415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GCM shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 target price on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The stock has a market cap of C$360.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

In other GCM Mining news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.01 per share, with a total value of C$321,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,700 shares in the company, valued at C$729,452.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 256,840 shares of company stock worth $1,147,917.

GCM Mining Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

