Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gentherm by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.