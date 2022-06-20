Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $397.50

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 397.50 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 397.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 18789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($4.98).

Several research firms have commented on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 713 ($8.65) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.77) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 510.72. The company has a market capitalization of £986.71 million and a PE ratio of 24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($106,809.08).

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.