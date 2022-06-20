Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Get Gitennes Exploration alerts:

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.