GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.23 EPS.

GitLab stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 88.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

