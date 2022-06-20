GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GitLab by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,935 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.