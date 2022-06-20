Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.86) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 598.80 ($7.27).

GLEN traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 475.20 ($5.77). The stock had a trading volume of 23,761,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,209,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 500.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.65).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

