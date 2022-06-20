Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 770 by Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 770 ($9.35) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLEN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 598.80 ($7.27).

GLEN stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 475.20 ($5.77). 23,761,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,209,422. The company has a market cap of £62.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 500.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 451.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

