Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $74.00 price target by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GBT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. 159,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.