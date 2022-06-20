Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.47

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.47 and last traded at C$16.47, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22. The stock has a market cap of C$373.03 million and a P/E ratio of 62.01.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.43%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

