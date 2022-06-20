GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,055.55

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,055.55 ($12.81) and last traded at GBX 1,055.55 ($12.81), with a volume of 1139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($13.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,282.51.

GlobalData Company Profile (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

