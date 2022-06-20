GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,055.55

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,055.55 ($12.81) and last traded at GBX 1,055.55 ($12.81), with a volume of 1139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($13.05).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,282.51.
GlobalData Company Profile (LON:DATA)
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.