Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.
Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
