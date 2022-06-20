Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Critical Comparison

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67% Golden Minerals 2.45% 5.83% 3.55%

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Platinum Group Metals and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $0.97, indicating a potential upside of 164.38%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.16) -10.00 Golden Minerals $25.60 million 2.34 -$2.10 million $0.01 36.54

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Platinum Group Metals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.