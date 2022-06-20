Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $797.90

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 797.90 ($9.68) and last traded at GBX 797.90 ($9.68), with a volume of 60239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 817.30 ($9.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.36) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,382 ($16.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 934.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,049.85.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 43,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.32), for a total value of £407,273.16 ($494,323.53).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

