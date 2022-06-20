Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 4.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 711,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,998,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$221.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

