Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 4.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 711,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,998,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.
A number of research firms recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.