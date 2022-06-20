Graphite Bio (GRPH) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) is one of 262 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Graphite Bio to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graphite Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A -$70.76 million -0.53 Graphite Bio Competitors $768.96 million $145.86 million 0.24

Graphite Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Graphite Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 5 0 2.71 Graphite Bio Competitors 563 3380 10073 145 2.69

Graphite Bio currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 608.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 120.04%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42% Graphite Bio Competitors -4,502.05% -64.81% -29.96%

Summary

Graphite Bio beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

