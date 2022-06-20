GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 59200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

