Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $137.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

