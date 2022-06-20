H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.