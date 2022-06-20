H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.