Haig Poutchigian Purchases 3,329 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

SAP stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.52. 31,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. Saputo Inc. has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

