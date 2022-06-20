Halma (LON:HLMA) Given New GBX 2,435 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,415 ($29.31) to GBX 2,435 ($29.55) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

HLMA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.17) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,662.20 ($32.31).

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.30) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,923 ($23.34). The company had a trading volume of 333,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,120. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,270.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,519.30.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($30.77), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,107.66). Also, insider Tony Rice bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($23.33) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($71,407.23).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

