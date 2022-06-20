Hannover Rück (HNR1) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €150.00 ($156.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/13/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($202.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/7/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($202.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/1/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($202.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/18/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($202.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/16/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €144.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €180.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($192.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/5/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €180.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/5/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($202.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €138.80 ($144.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/5/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €174.00 ($181.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €215.00 ($223.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/25/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €137.40 ($143.13) on Monday. Hannover Rück SE has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($121.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €156.27.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

