Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.11

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.11 and last traded at C$28.73, with a volume of 9653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.86.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$684.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.