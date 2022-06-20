Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

