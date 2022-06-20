Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.
Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.