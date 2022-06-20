Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 160505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

