HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given a $255.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been given a $255.00 target price by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.31% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.18.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 151,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,690. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $169.13 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.94.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

