Head-To-Head Analysis: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 62.89% 7.92% 3.55% AltC Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and AltC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.39 million 4.45 $119.81 million $1.89 7.20 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 24, 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

