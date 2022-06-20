Head to Head Comparison: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.30 -$428.47 million ($1.06) -9.86

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta.

Volatility and Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.94, indicating that its share price is 694% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta 0 3 7 0 2.70

TransAlta has a consensus target price of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 57.36%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A TransAlta -12.08% 13.73% 2.79%

Summary

TransAlta beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems (Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

