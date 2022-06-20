Head-To-Head Comparison: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

11.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 18.42% 8.75% 0.79% Broadway Financial 1.22% 0.28% 0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.34%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.43 $14.96 million $3.55 10.63 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 3.60 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.