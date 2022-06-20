Head-To-Head Comparison: Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enservco and Recon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Recon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -91.45% -22.44% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enservco and Recon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million 1.74 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.18 Recon Technology $7.42 million 2.80 -$3.54 million N/A N/A

Enservco has higher revenue and earnings than Recon Technology.

Summary

Recon Technology beats Enservco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 338 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing techniques; and electronic broken-down services to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

