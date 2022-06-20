Head to Head Survey: Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) versus Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 17.97 -$68.08 million N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $12.14 million 20.08 -$33.92 million ($2.50) -2.26

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambrx Biopharma and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 384.87%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 538.30%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -768.27% -93.21% -59.50%

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Ambrx Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

