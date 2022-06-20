Head to Head Survey: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) vs. Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.15% -36.37% Nuvalent N/A -28.29% -22.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Nuvalent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nuvalent 0 0 3 0 3.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 507.14%. Nuvalent has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.26%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Nuvalent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$43.24 million ($0.90) -1.17 Nuvalent N/A N/A -$46.34 million ($4.28) -2.34

Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Nuvalent on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with either advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals for the development its pipeline of targeted investigational medicines. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Nuvalent (Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

