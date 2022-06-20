Head-To-Head Survey: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Mitesco alerts:

This table compares Mitesco and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99% Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitesco and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 462.20%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Mitesco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and Pear Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 245.36 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.20 Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 68.56 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pear Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Mitesco has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Mitesco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.