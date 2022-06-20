Head-To-Head Survey: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Valneva alerts:

This table compares Valneva and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $411.85 million 1.78 -$86.87 million N/A N/A Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($3.33) -0.60

Valneva has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Valneva and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 1 1 2 0 2.25 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.46%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 596.52%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -57.63% -46.95%

Summary

Valneva beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.