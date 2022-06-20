Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $305.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.70), with a volume of 30604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.94. The firm has a market cap of £257.92 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

In related news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £5,046.40 ($6,125.02).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

