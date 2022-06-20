HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.53 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

