Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been given a $32.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEAK. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. 336,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

