Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,560.20

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,560.20 ($18.94) and last traded at GBX 1,569.40 ($19.05), with a volume of 1719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,564 ($18.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £997.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,756.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,980.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,742 ($21.14) per share, with a total value of £5,226 ($6,343.00). Also, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,841 ($22.34) per share, for a total transaction of £18,410 ($22,344.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $4,090,600.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

