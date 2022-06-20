Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $9.43 on Monday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

