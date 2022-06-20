Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $9.43 on Monday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

