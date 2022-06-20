Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,132.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,132 ($13.74) and last traded at GBX 1,132 ($13.74), with a volume of 1583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($13.96).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.67) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($24.21) to GBX 1,825 ($22.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,483.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £911.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06.

In other news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,500 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.12) per share, with a total value of £22,395 ($27,181.70). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,130 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($14.50) per share, with a total value of £49,353.50 ($59,902.29).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

