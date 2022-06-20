Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $892.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.