Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$415.11 million and a PE ratio of -27.27.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

