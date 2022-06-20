Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $587.20

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 587.20 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 589.20 ($7.15), with a volume of 906137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 607.40 ($7.37).

HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.29) to GBX 941 ($11.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.17) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.42) to GBX 940 ($11.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 969.33 ($11.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 697.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 778.84. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,190.39). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.65), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,032,452.38). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,011 shares of company stock worth $10,257,946.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

