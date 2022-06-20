Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Buys 25 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($185.70).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.65), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,032,452.38).

Shares of LON HWDN traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 589.60 ($7.16). 3,015,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,248. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 697.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 778.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 584.20 ($7.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($11.97).

Several brokerages have commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.17) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.42) to GBX 940 ($11.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.29) to GBX 941 ($11.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 969.33 ($11.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

