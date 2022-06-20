Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
About Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD)
Featured Articles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.