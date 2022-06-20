Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) vs. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Head to Head Contrast

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyzon Motors and Plug Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 Plug Power 1 5 14 0 2.65

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.78%. Plug Power has a consensus target price of $34.90, suggesting a potential upside of 120.50%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Plug Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Plug Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 147.92 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -30.08 Plug Power $502.34 million 18.22 -$459.96 million ($0.97) -16.32

Hyzon Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plug Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% Plug Power -97.29% -11.78% -9.42%

Summary

Plug Power beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing internet of things-based maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFuel Electrolyzer, a hydrogen generator optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company offers its products to retail distribution and manufacturing businesses through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. It has a strategic partnership with Airbus SE to decarbonize air travel and airport operations with green hydrogen; and Fortescue Future Industries to manufacture electrolyzer technology in Australia. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.