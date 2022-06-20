Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDMGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Icade from €74.00 ($77.08) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Icade from €81.50 ($84.90) to €68.50 ($71.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Icade to €64.20 ($66.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Icade from €78.00 ($81.25) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Icade stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. Icade has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $88.18.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

