Ilika (LON:IKA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s current price.

IKA stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.70) on Monday. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of £90.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

