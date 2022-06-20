Ilika (LON:IKA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s current price.
IKA stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.70) on Monday. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of £90.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
About Ilika (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.